Governor Stitt extends state of emergency to additional counties

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt amended an executive order to extend a state of emergency to 14 additional counties impacted by severe weather.
The state of emergency originally covered 52 counties that were impacted by storms beginning April 30.
The 14 additional counties included in the governor’s declaration are: Alfalfa, Beckham, Caddo, Custer, Dewey, Greer, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Jackson, Noble, Roger Mills, Washita and Woods.
These counties have experienced flooding, severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds.
Damage assessments are being conducted, but some are unable to be completed until floodwaters recede.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.