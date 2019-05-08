Heavy rains damage county roads

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (TNN) - The heavy rain we’ve seen recently, along with the already saturated ground from an unusually wet winter, has done a number on some of the lesser-traveled gravel roads in Comanche County.
Many roads out in the county are gravel roads, so when we see heavy rains like we have in recent weeks, the flooding can cause the extra water to wash the road away and create lots of potholes. Comanche County Commissioner Gail Turner said anytime it rains they send crews out all over the county to survey the damage but he says conditions of the roads are constantly changing.
“Just because they were good yesterday doesn't mean they'll be good this morning. A lot of times mother nature can wash out some areas, some tin horns can get plugged up. Anytime water gets up over the road you've got a chance of the road getting washed out. A lot of times debris ends up on the roads. A lot of times with rain you get wind so there will be a lot of dead trees over the road,” Turner said.
Turner said they are always looking for the dangerous areas but don’t have enough eyes to search everywhere so if you see an area where rain has damaged a road, Turner said you should call the Comanche County Barn at (580) 492 – 4328. In addition, Turner said if you are driving during or after a storm and you can’t see the road, turn around.
“If there's water running across the road and you can't see the road and it's washed away, even if you're going 20 miles per hour, which isn't very fast, if your car suddenly drops off the front wheels and stops, that can be very unsafe to the driver and very unsafe to the car and can cause a lot of safety issues. If you can't see the roadway, if it's over two or three inches of water and you can't see the roadway, turn around don't drown,” Turner said.
