High water sweeps bus carrying students off roadway

GREER CO., OK (TNN) - A Mangum Public School bus carrying the driver and her two children floated off the roadway in Greer County around 6:15 a.m., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before the bus driver started her route to pick up the first student.
Mangum Public Schools’ Superintendent Shane Boothe released a statement:
Officials with OHP said it happened four miles west of Willow after the driver drove into high water. A helicopter and rescue boat were called in, but the Willow Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the driver and students off the bus before they arrived.
No one was injured.
