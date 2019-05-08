High water sweeps bus carrying students off roadway

By Haley Wilson | May 8, 2019 at 12:36 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 12:58 PM

GREER CO., OK (TNN) - A Mangum Public School bus carrying the driver and her two children floated off the roadway in Greer County around 6:15 a.m., according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. It happened before the bus driver started her route to pick up the first student.

Mangum Public Schools’ Superintendent Shane Boothe released a statement:

We have been communicating with parents whose children are on the affected bus route and will work together to ensure every student’s transportation needs are safely met. Mangum Schools is grateful for the neighbors from the Willow & Hay Stock Mountain community who braved the elements to deliver and her children to safety.
Shane Boothe, Mangum Public Schools' Superintendent

Officials with OHP said it happened four miles west of Willow after the driver drove into high water. A helicopter and rescue boat were called in, but the Willow Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the driver and students off the bus before they arrived.

No one was injured.

