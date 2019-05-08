Lawton Board of Realtors donates to Lawton and Elgin Food Banks

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton Board of Realtors donated $600 Tuesday to the Lawton and Elgin Food Banks ahead of the summer.
This followed their May Day food drive where members raised food and money to help the community.
The $600 they donated was in addition to the food donations they used to help stock shelves.
Chuck Webber, the president of the Lawton Board of Realtors says this is a good way to give back.
“You can’t just fathom in this day and age that there are kids out there that go through the course of the summer without enough to eat. So this is just a fantastic opportunity and chance for us to make our impact on the community and make sure the members of our community are taken care of," said Webber.
For every dollar donated, the food bank is able to provide four meals.
You can help the food bank this summer by providing child-friendly foods like cereal and sliced bread.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.