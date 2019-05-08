Lawton man attacked by snake

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Lawton man is recovering after he was attacked and bitten by a snake.
This happened May 5th and was caught on a doorbell camera.
Jerel Haywood was visiting a friend and when he opened the screen door to his friend’s house, a snake wrapped around a porch light bit him.
Haywood didn't know if the snake was venomous or not, so his friend took him to the hospital.
Doctors were able to determine the snake was not dangerous, but Haywood was put on antibiotics to be safe.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.