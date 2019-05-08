Lawtonian to serve on State Board of Career and Technology Education

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - A Lawtonian is making news across the state.
Businessman and former city councilman Michael Brown has been confirmed by the Oklahoma Senate to serve on the State Board of Career and Technology Education.
Senator John Michael Montgomery carried Brown's nomination through the confirmation process after he was chosen by Governor Kevin Stitt for the position.
His term began immediately after the senate’s decision and will run until April 2025.
In a statement, Brown said in part “I come from a construction background, and one of the great needs of our workforce is for more young people to enter the trades. Not every career path has to involve a college degree, and I would encourage young people to fully explore the opportunities offered through our Career-techs.”
