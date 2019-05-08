Liquor distributors and stores are waiting on a decision by Governor Stitt

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Liquor Stores and distributors are waiting on a decision by Governor Stitt that would allow all wholesalers to at least have the opportunity to distribute top brands.
Senate Bill 608 passed through the state house and state senate, showing that lawmakers are working to provide some balance, because right now two distributors In Oklahoma, Southern Glazers and Republic National, control over 80 percent of the market.
When State Question 792 was introduced, one liquor store manager says lawmakers didn’t see the effect distribution changes would have on the independent stores.
“I think they are finally starting to see that all of us liquor retailers are hurting, all of our sales are down,” said Cache Road Liquor and Wine manager Megan Richard.
Richard said the biggest problem since 792 is how infrequent deliveries are now.
“It’s hard to predict how much you are going to sell that week and then you have to have the capital to pay for it upfront. We’re just hoping with this law change if it happens that we can get these brands from more than one distributor so we can buy by the day,” said Richard.
And it's even worse for smaller communities.
Richard said “rural accounts only get deliveries once a week, and sometimes not even that.”
Richard said they want this bill to pass because of the duopoly created by two companies controlling the product, which has hurt their business, and their customers experience by having to raise prices on their products.
“I’m sure the customers have noticed, and so have we that we’ve had to try and eat some of that cost but we can only eat so much. This will maybe help bring that competitive nature back," said Richard.
Jim Eason, the president of Southwest Sales says the opposite.
“You still have competition between the brands. I don’t think it’s a monopoly, there’s 4 more distributors for liquor and wine now then there was a year ago,” said Eason.
Eason said his biggest problem with this bill is that it’s unconstitutional.
“Glazers and Republic, if the Governor signs are going to file a lawsuit saying it’s unconstitutional, and it is. State Questions do not superceed the Oklahoma constitution. Period,” said Eason.
He said this bill was sought after primarily by the owner of Boardwalk Distribution in Tulsa, who he said was unhappy with the changes, but he doesn’t understand why he’s just now taking action.
“Why is he doing it now after the laws been in affect for 7 months. He has a organization set up and he has nothing to sale. This is a last ditch effort before he goes out of business," said Eason.
If it’s signed, the top 25 liquor and wine brands will now be available for every wholesaler to purchase.
