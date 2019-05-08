LPS: Gun found at Freedom Elem. on Tuesday

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools officials are investigating after a gun was brought to school by a student on Tuesday.
According to a press release, the gun was unloaded and officials say there was never a threat implied to students or staff.
Fort Sill Military Police were called to the scene and school officials took immediate action once the gun was discovered.
LPS is not releasing any more information at this time due to the ongoing investigation but said this in their statement:
“Please know that safety is a top priority for Lawton Public Schools and Fort Sill. We will continue to work together as we complete the investigation. We ask that anyone, parent or student, who sees any potential threat at any time to please report it to LPS administration or law enforcement immediately.”
You can count on us to keep you updated as new information is released.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.