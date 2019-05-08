Overnight tornado leaves damage in Kiowa and Washita Counties

KIOWA COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Late on Tuesday, southwest Oklahoma found itself in the path of multiple dangerous storms including a tornado which left a path of damage from Hobart to Cordell.
Northern Kiowa County found itself at the epicenter of one of the most dangerous weather events in Oklahoma -- overnight tornadoes.
The storm started just before midnight on Tuesday evening near Hobart. The National Weather Service says a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF-2 touched down and began moving north-northeast.
Storm trackers followed the tornado for almost 20 miles as it ripped up pastures, damaged electric lines and destroyed some barns and other structures as it spun towards Rocky and Cordell. The damage ended just before it hit the town of Cordell.
Luckily to this point there have not been any reports of major injuries.
7News reporter Kristen Ward has been surveying the damage and will have a full report tonight on 7News at 6.
