Anadarko man pleads guilty to cockfighting

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN) - An Anadarko man has pleaded guilty to conducting an interstate cockfighting operation in Southwest Oklahoma.
According to federal court records, former deputy sheriff, and member of the Caddo Nation, 67 year old Douglas Wayne Butler admitted to aiding and abetting cockfighing, as well as possessing gamecocks back in 2015 in Caddo County.
Butler is accused of earning thousands of dollars from events, each attended by up to 200 people.
These people came from as far away as Nebraska, Arkansas, New Mexico, Arizona, and Colorado.
Butler is now facing up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
