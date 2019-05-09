Bicyclist hit by car in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Lawton police say a car hit a bicyclist Thursday afternoon.
LPD says the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at Northwest 15th and Lake Avenue.
We’re told a car was going west on Lake when the driver hit a woman on a bike who was going south on 15th.
Investigators say the woman on the bike failed to yield at the sign.
Sources tell 7News she was taken to a Lawton hospital in emergency status with severe head and neck injures.
