Bicyclist hit by car in Lawton
May 9, 2019 at 5:50 PM CDT - Updated May 9 at 5:50 PM

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Lawton police say a car hit a bicyclist Thursday afternoon.

LPD says the crash happened a little before 3 p.m. at Northwest 15th and Lake Avenue.

We’re told a car was going west on Lake when the driver hit a woman on a bike who was going south on 15th.

Investigators say the woman on the bike failed to yield at the sign.

Sources tell 7News she was taken to a Lawton hospital in emergency status with severe head and neck injures.

