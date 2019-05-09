Comanche Nation Entertainment holds job fair

DEVOL, OK (TNN) - Comanche Nation Entertainment is looking for new employees and they held a job fair Wednesday to help with the process.
The Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol invited everyone out to apply and interview.
It’s the first time they’ve held a job fair in several years, and they hope giving people the opportunity to meet face to face will ease the transition if they were to get hired.
“You can’t compete with the benefits we offer. It’s a team effort and a wonderful team. We invite everyone out to be a part of our team,” said Brian Weryavah, general manager of the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino.
If you missed out on the job fair, you can go online to comanchenationentertainment.com and click on the “job” tab to apply.
There are several positions open at the four casinos in Devol, Walters, Elgin and Lawton.
