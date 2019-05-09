First Alert 7 Forecast: staying cool for a few days and another round of rain will arrive tomorrow evening.

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A cool stretch for a few days and more rain showers by tomorrow evening.
Partly cloudy this evening with temperatures falling into the mid 50s by 9PM and low 40s by morning. Wind chills...yes you are reading that right...will be in the 30s tomorrow morning! Increasing clouds tomorrow afternoon with highs only in the 60s.
Tomorrow evening, showers will move in from the west, between 5-10PM. A few rumbles of thunder possible tomorrow night but no severe weather is expected. Showers will end Saturday morning. Lows in the low 50s. Expect some sun Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Mother’s Day looks beautiful with sunshine, light winds, and highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 50. South winds return Monday, giving highs a boost into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday & Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s. We should reach the 80s by next Thursday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
