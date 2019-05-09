LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures are quickly dropping off into the 50s as we start your Thursday. You will definitely want the jacket this morning, and probably into the afternoon as temperatures look to top out into the low 60s. The rain showers moving through Texoma this morning will make a quick exit to the east by 6-7AM. There is also some dense fog this morning in Texoma so make sure the head lights are on and you leave yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.