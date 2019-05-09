LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures are quickly dropping off into the 50s as we start your Thursday. You will definitely want the jacket this morning, and probably into the afternoon as temperatures look to top out into the low 60s. The rain showers moving through Texoma this morning will make a quick exit to the east by 6-7AM. There is also some dense fog this morning in Texoma so make sure the head lights are on and you leave yourself plenty of time to get where you are going.
Tonight temperatures will continue to drop, and overnight lows heading into Friday morning will be in the mid 40s. Expect dry conditions tomorrow morning and afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s. During the evening hours a few isolated storm chances return. Those showers and storms will stick with us into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon nice weather will build in and continue with us into Sunday. Mother’s Day is looking absolutely beautiful with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Nice weather will continue into Monday with highs making another run for the lower 80s. A few storm chances return next Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs next week will be in the upper 70s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
