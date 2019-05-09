Freedom Elementary parents and officials react to gun on campus

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - It wasn’t until hours after the gun was found that one Freedom Elementary parent heard about what happened, and she said she didn’t hear it from the school, she heard about it on Facebook.
“You can’t get all the information exactly at the moment you want to parents. You just have to wait and be patient and have faith in the fact the school administration is doing what’s best for all children involved,” said Shelly Mawyer, who has two children at Freedom.
LPS has their protocol as far as dealing with these scenarios, and the LPS superintendent said sometimes that can be frustrating.
“When we know their is a situation and THERE’S an ongoing police investigation, one thing we have to do is make sure our statements don’t impede with that police investigation,” said LPS Superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan.
Dr. Deighan said nothing like this has ever happened at Freedom Elementary. He says it’s fortunate it was handled as quickly and quietly as it was.
“Our staff and the Ft. SIll police handled the situation perfectly. At no time were our students or staff in any danger. The fear, the concern has been replaced by appreciation and thankfulness,” said Dr. Deighan.
Ft. Sill’s Garrison Commander credits the active shooter training that took place just a few weeks ago.
“It was resolved before I was even notified that it occurred, which is a great thing,” said Colonel Don King, Ft. Sill Garrison Commander.
LPS will still implement their clear bag policy next year, but they and Ft. Sill are adding a new position on campus to keep the school safe at all times.
“We are providing a school resource officer beginning Thursday. That resource officer will arrive before the school hour, and will remain here until the end of the school day,” said Col. King.
Mawyer said her children and other students were oblivious to the situation, which made the frustration of being left in the dark less of an issue.
“They were unaware of any wrongdoing in the world. Freedom Elementary staff and administration really kept my kids safe in what could have been a crazy time for them," said Mawyer.
Dr. Deighan said he wants to make sure every family downloads the Stop It App onto their cell phones.
He said that any parent or student can use the app to alert LPS of any suspicious or potentially dangerous situations.
