Police: Man left backpack with meth at library, went to police station to reclaim it

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WBAY/Gray News) - A man was arrested and charged after he went to the police department to claim a backpack containing meth that he left at the Shawano Library, WBAY reported.
Joel Mullin-Romo, 31, is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
On Monday, police were called to the Shawano Library after a staffer found a backpack. It was partially unzipped and a white powder was visible.
Police looked inside the bag and found three small bags containing meth, clear glass nunchucks and other items.
“Among all the personal items, she found 1.9 grams of methamphetamine,” says Shawano Police Chief Dan Mauel.
Later that day, Joel Mullin-Romo arrived at the police department to claim his lost backpack.
Mauel says finding drugs is common, but it’s pretty rare for people to show up to claim them.
“And most people won’t show up and ask for it back if they know there’s contraband in it, but this guy decided he wanted to get his meth back,” Mauel said.
Mullin-Romo told officers there was a "back story" to go with what was in the bag.
He said his ex-girlfriend had “hacked his accounts, did a bunch of identity theft against him, is a drug dealer and a prostitute and tried to have him killed,” reads a criminal complaint.
He said he had the nunchucks for protection against the ex-girlfriend, who lives in Green Bay. He said he went to her home and got her phone and other “contraband” and put it in his backpack.
Mullin-Romo said he reported it to Green Bay Police but had to take the matter into his own hands because they “did not do their job.”
"Mullin-Romo stated all the items were from the [ex-girlfriend's] purse and there were receipts and some baggies," reads the complaint.
He admitted that the nunchucks belong to him.
Mullin-Romo continued to insist that he was conducting his own investigation into his ex-girlfriend. He said he got her phone because he believed there was information on the phone that she "committed a homicide by contaminating the needle."
He told police that he went to the library with his mother to unlock the phone by using the wifi.
Investigators continued to ask why Mullin-Romo did not contact them about this.
“Mullin-Romo stated he was doing his own investigation and was going to turn it all in and stated he was being forthcoming and was telling me the truth,” reads an officer’s narrative in the complaint.
“I told Mullin-Romo it was against the law to possess meth, and he knew they were in his bag and left them in his backpack at a library where kids attend and made no attempt to turn them over to law enforcement as soon as he found them if that is what happened,” reads the complaint.
“And there’s children in that library and other people in that library that maybe, out the goodness of their heart, they would look through to see if there’s a name in it and come in contact with that,” Mauel said.
On Tuesday, Joel Mullin-Romo appeared before a judge via video from jail. Bond was set at $500.
He was on probation for a previous burglary conviction.
