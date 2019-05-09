State of small business luncheon held in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce says networking and mentorship are some of the main building blocks to creating a successful small business. Both of those were in full effect this morning during the state of small business luncheon.
Yvonne Landmark owns the UPS store in Lawton and said in the early days of the business, networking and educating the public about what, exactly, they do were the two biggest challenges of getting off the ground.
"The chamber and other organizations like Lawton Business women and rotary and things like that in Lawton were just invaluable. The small businesses and not so small businesses are totally engaged in the community and they want to help you succeed. I have lived in a lot of large cities in my life, but I have never lived in a place as friendly and as helpful as Lawton,” Landmark said.
Thursday’s speaker was the former mayor of Perry, Oklahoma, who discussed changes they’ve made in his town to revitalize the small businesses in their downtown. The main takeaway from his speech?
"They needed mentorship. They needed networking. They needed guidance. Everything from developing a marketing plan to a budget. The networking part is just essential and that’s one of the key things you’ll take away from these luncheons,” said President and CEO of the Lawton – Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Brenda Spencer - Ragland.
Spencer - Ragland said small businesses are the backbone of our community, saying we need them to succeed if we want Lawton as a whole to succeed. Landmark agrees and said there are several helpful tools to help you make your business a hit, but you have to put in some work first.
"Your part is to get engaged with the community. We can’t do it for you. The chamber can’t do it for you, other organizations can’t do it for you. But you take that first step, and everybody is there to help you. The first step is get involved. Just get involved,” Landmark said.
