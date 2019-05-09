Volunteers and artist set up for Arts for All Festival

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Set up for the 45th annual Arts for All Festival is happening today in downtown Lawton. The annual festival is a chance for people in southwest Oklahoma to admire and purchase art from across the nation.
Ronda Norrell, the co-chair for the festival, said it's a yearlong process to get everything ready. She said Thursday is the busy rush day before it starts.
"It's the last push,” Norrell said. “A bunch of the artist are here setting up their tents, the wine garden vendors are here, we have volunteers running around here everywhere."
There are 104 booths this year. People can expect to see art everywhere they turn.
"Every form imaginable,” Norrell said. “Lots of different types of photography, lots of different type of paintings, drawings, pastels, things like that. Every form you can imagine is on site. A majority of the artist are from out of town like Don Tran.
“It took me like 8 ½ hours to get here from St. Louis, Missouri,” Tran said.
He said this is his third year in a row coming to Lawton. He uses silk to embroider different things on black fabric.
"This is the traditional artwork from my family,” he said. “We pass on every generation and I started it since I was a little kid and now, I'm doing it as a full-time job."
During the show, he works on a piece in his booth so people can see how he creates his work. He said he sketches out an idea what he wants to do and then gets to work.
"The blending of the colors, of the shading, I create from mind when I'm working on it," Tran said.
Norrell encourages everyone to come out and see the different artwork.
"Have a good time,” Norrell said. “It's Mother's Day weekend, it's a family time anyway, so come have fun."
It’s going on all weekend long at Shepler Park. It starts on Friday at 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.