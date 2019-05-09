Wichita Falls man arrested after chase

JEFFERSON CO., OK (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is being held in Jefferson County after leading deputies on a chase.
Officials say 38-year-old Jesse Buckley was spotted driving into Texas at 115 miles per hour.
His speed dropped once he got into Montague county, where officers deployed stop sticks and deflated his front two tires.
Authorities say that after that, he jumped out of his vehicle and ran.
A Jefferson County deputy caught up to him in a pasture and arrested him.
He’s charged with endangering others while eluding an officer and driving with a suspended license.
