Woodland Hills fourth graders learn about city government

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Fourth graders from Woodland Hills Elementary now have a better understanding about how the city’s government works.
About 70 students gathered this morning at Lawton’s City Hall to meet with Mayor Stan Booker.
He conducted a mock ordinance where the students had to address how they would handle the issue of dogs running lose and biting people.
Mayor Booker says it’s important for kids get to experience local government in this way.
“By getting the children involved, letting them be a part of the process, or understand how the process works gets them interested in their city and makes them better citizens,” said Mayor Booker.
One of the students who took part says he got to play the role of a council member.
“It was interesting to like be in one of the seats, talking, pretending that I get to be one of them," said 4th grader Zemo Quinn.
Quinn says he will walk away remembering that he had the chance to meet the Mayor.
