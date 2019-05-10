Alcohol sales at OU sporting events approved by Board of Regents

NORMAN, OK (TNN) - Fans of University of Oklahoma sports will now be able to enjoy an adult beverage while sitting in the stands.
On Friday, OU President Jim Gallogly and the Board of Regents decided to approve the sale of alcohol at all OU sporting events.
The university had implemented a pilot program during the recent school year and at today’s meeting, Gallogly told members of the board that it had been a success.
Oklahoma State University began selling alcohol at their sporting events last year and say it has also been a success.
