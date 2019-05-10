Bill protecting military airspace signed by Governor Stitt

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Military airspace in Oklahoma has new protections now that an Altus lawmaker’s bill has been signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt.
It’s is designed to clear up confusing language when it comes to where exactly wind farmers can place their turbines.
It says wind companies must receive full clearance from the United States Department of Defense, as well as the FAA before they can begin construction anywhere near military installments across Oklahoma.
Representative Charles Ortega of Atlus authored the bill because he says the airspace plays a pivotal role in the state’s economy, as well as the military’s training missions.
“In Oklahoma, our number one asset, always has been, is our airspace. If we don’t take care of our training areas then we run the risk of losing the ability to host the training that’s done here," said Ortega.
Representative Ortega says combined, Altus, Tinker and Vance Air Force bases bring in close to $22 billion a year for the state.
He says he’s excited to finally get this bill in place to protect low flying training missions from potentially dangerous scenarios.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.