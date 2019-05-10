Burkburnett man charged with writing forged check

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - A Burkburnett man is in trouble with the law, again, after police have accused him of additional financial crimes.
Police have charged 27-year-old Robert Wiest of Burkburnett with one count of Forgery, a state jail felony.
Wiest was charged with forgery in January after a separate incident at the Burkburnett United Supermarket.
In the latest incident, police say they were notified by First Bank that Wiest attempted to cash a forged check on Monday, May 6.
Court Documents say Wiest went through the drive-through at the bank with a check made out for $200 with “yard work” written in the memo line. Tellers refused to cash the check and Wiest left the area.
Police confirmed with the owner of the account that he did not give Wiest permission to cash a check.
Wiest was arrested on Charges of forgery and booked into the Wichita County Jail with a bond of $3,000.
As of Friday afternoon, he no longer appears on the Wichita County jail Inmate Roster.
