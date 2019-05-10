Community volunteers for Stephens County Day of Caring

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - It was a busy day for a group of volunteers in Stephens County as more than 150 of them spread out across the community to give their time and labor for the annual United Way Day of Caring.
The volunteers were split up into smaller groups to help out at 17 places like the Charis Pregnancy Center, the Duncan Little Theater, and a few senior citizen centers. One group of volunteers was trimming trees and cleaning a creek bed at Charis Pregnancy Center.
"We're going to clean the creek out a little bit. Every time it rains, we have a lake out here so we're hoping by getting the creek clean the water will stay in the creek,” said Charis Executive Director Kimberla Treat.
Day of Caring Chair Kristen Arrington said the event is all about helping organizations that mean so much to Stephens County.
"A lot of these agencies are run with volunteers. Those volunteers are great and work hard year-round but sometimes they need a little help to get big projects done. They're able to get a lot of work done in one day without exhausting the volunteers they're already using,” Arrington said.
That’s exactly why Betty Beck with Duncan Regional Hospital volunteered for the event.
"Because they all have jobs in the community, there’s only so much stuff they can do in their spare time, so they need help. I think because we’re part of the community, I think it’s important that we give back. I think it’s important we each do our part to give back to all of the parts of the community we can,” Beck said.
Arrington said the work done by the volunteers can be extremely helpful for the organizations.
"These agencies have been involved with these projects year after year and every year they are so excited to have another day that we can have come in with their list of needs that they aren't able to meet another way. I actually had one of the agency volunteers tell me today that she was so excited yesterday that she couldn't sleep last night because this is her favorite day of the year. I think it's just a testament that we have great people and great relationships and the agencies appreciate it so much,” Arrington said.
"This is the third year in a row that we've been a recipient of the United Way Day of Caring and they've just done tremendous things for us. We're very appreciative and very grateful,” Treat said.
Arrington said they were able to do drywall and construction work this year because of the skill sets of their volunteers. In addition, she said several kids volunteered, teaching them the importance of giving back at an early age.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.