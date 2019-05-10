Duncan Police offering scuba diver course

DUNCAN, OK (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department Dive Team is offering CLEET accreditation for a diving course.
The course credit is 40 hours and all students successfully completing the course will be receiving the basic scuba diver NAUI certification.
These courses will be offered June 10th through 14th and July 8th through 12th.
The cost is $350 per person and all students are required to provide their own basic scuba equipment and at least on scuba cylinder.
Class sizes are limited to 20 people.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.