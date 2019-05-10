Farrakhan speaks at Catholic church in Chicago following Facebook ban

CHICAGO (WGN/CNN) - A Catholic church in Chicago hosted Minister Louis Farrakhan Thursday Night.
This, just a week after the Nation of Islam leader was one of several people banned from Facebook for promoting "violence and hate."
At least one Jewish-led organization criticized the church for the Farrakhan event, saying it will provide a "platform for bigotry."
“There’s not another human being on this earth that speaks like Farrakhan, that challenges just like Farrakhan, that has the wisdom of Farrakhan,” he said during the event. “Even to the Pope of Rome, and all those that you think are wise.”
Farrakhan and Father Michael Pfleger spoke inside a packed St. Sabina Church.
“Perhaps that is why Facebook wanted to ban him," Pfleger said. “To keep people from hearing his whole talk his entire message. And the truth that he seeks to teach us.”
“If you’re going to ban Farrakhan from social media, why not ban the president from social media when one could say ‘why’ or the black community could ‘say our president’s rhetoric can invoke violence’ and it has,” said one attendee.
Earlier, leaders from the Illinois Holocaust Museum in Skokie, IL, joined a representative of the Archdiocese of Chicago at a press conference raising concerns that Pfleger was providing a platform for bigotry and anti-Semitism.
The archdiocese said Cardinal Subic was not consulted before the event was announced.
"This is not an archdiocese sponsored event,” the Archdiocese of Chicago said. “The cardinal has made clear his support of the First Amendment and that, but that that comes with great responsibilities and calls upon all of us to not use hateful and denigrating language."
