First Alert 7 Forecast: showers this evening and tonight but sunshine is in our future

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - After a period of rain tonight, we can look forward to a nice end to the weekend for Mother’s Day.
Widespread showers and a few non-severe storms are concentrated in western Texoma early this evening but will slowly start to push east between 7-11PM. Expect off and on showers tonight with lows in the low 50s. Showers will end tomorrow morning, then slowly becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s with light northeast winds.
Mother’s Day will be just about perfect under mostly sunny skies and with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated storms are possible Monday, mainly in north Texas. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. A weak disturbance will keep a low chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday but many areas will stay dry. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Wednesday could see highs in the low 80s. The severe threat is expected to be low with next week’s storm chances.
Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s. Another chance of storms will arrive late Friday into next week.
