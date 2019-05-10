First Alert 7 Forecast: showers this evening and tonight but sunshine is in our future

Mother’s Day will be just about perfect under mostly sunny skies and with highs in the mid 70s. Isolated storms are possible Monday, mainly in north Texas. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s. A weak disturbance will keep a low chance of storms on Tuesday and Wednesday but many areas will stay dry. Highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. Wednesday could see highs in the low 80s. The severe threat is expected to be low with next week’s storm chances.