LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma. As you head out the door to start your Friday you will definitely want the heavier coat. We are seeing a lot of places in the lower 40s with feel like temperatures into the 30s. It will take us awhile to warm up going through the day as cloud cover and winds out of the north at 10-15mph will keep temperatures cooler. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Rain and non-severe storms are expected to push into southwestern and western Texoma later this afternoon. Those will continue through central and eastern Texoma into Saturday morning. Rain accumulations for most places look to be around a quarter to half an inch.
Saturday afternoon, cloud cover will begin to move out and a little sunshine will return. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 60s. Mother’s Day is looking very nice with a lot of places back into the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine is expected as we wrap up the weekend.
Next Monday a few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but then by the afternoon we should catch a break from any precipitation. Tuesday through Wednesday low rain and storm chances are in the forecast. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 70s. A drier pattern looks to move in for the end of your next work week.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
