LAWTON, OK (TNN) -Good morning Texoma. As you head out the door to start your Friday you will definitely want the heavier coat. We are seeing a lot of places in the lower 40s with feel like temperatures into the 30s. It will take us awhile to warm up going through the day as cloud cover and winds out of the north at 10-15mph will keep temperatures cooler. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid 60s. Rain and non-severe storms are expected to push into southwestern and western Texoma later this afternoon. Those will continue through central and eastern Texoma into Saturday morning. Rain accumulations for most places look to be around a quarter to half an inch.