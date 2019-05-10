Grady County added to list for free private well testing

GRADY COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Grady County has been added to a list of 14 counties that the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is giving free private well testing to.
This will last until May 31st.
According to a release, the Oklahoma DEQ is offering free bacteriological testing of private water wells that were submerged in flood water.
The DEQ is recommending to not drink water from these wells unil the well has been disinfected and a sample analysis has indicated the well water is safe.
For more information on how to get your well tested, you can contact the DEQ at 1-800-522-0206
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.