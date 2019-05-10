Groups across the state are calling for the repeal of the Massage Therapy Act

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - In 2017, Governor Fallin signed the Massage Therapy Act, which forced thousands of Massage Therapists to get their businesses properly regulated through licensing, something the state had never done.
Now, as people fight for a full repeal, Rep. Ortega says he is trying to help people who didn’t get their license in 2017 by extending the grandfather clause to 2021.
Rep. Charles Ortega asks “Why wouldn’t you want to make sure that there are processes in place that try to maintain the integrity of your industry?"
This question is something Rep. Ortega has been asking since the Massage Therapy Acts beginnings.
Before 2017, massage therapists didn’t have any requirements, which was frustrating for one Lawton massage therapist, who has been working in the field for over 30 years.
“Of course we want to be legitimately recognized and licensed. I can’t imagine a licensed therapist that didn’t,” says LouAnn Bounds, a massage therapist in Lawton.
While some therapists were able to get their license on time, Ortega said not everyone did.
For the people who missed the deadline, they now have to go through hundreds of hours of training, which most of them had already completed.
“My priority in carrying this legislation from day one has been to allow 3000 people to get back to work. People that have to move on, people whose only source of income was massage therapy," said Rep. Ortega.
He did this alongside the cosmetology board, who acts as the governing body. When his legislation failed, the board decided to call for a full repeal, something Ortega says surprised him.
“I told the cosmetology board, I don’t favor repeal, just from the standpoint of all things considered, it’s a lot safer for the citizens of Oklahoma to have some form of regulation.”
Both Bounds and Ortega say keeping the therapists regulated can help deal with the negative side of massage therapy, which they say people often associate with prostitution or sex trafficking.
“Massage therapy has always carried a stigma. I personally felt that when we were officially licensed, that removed that black eye,” said Bounds.
“It’s an industry that lends itself to less than favorable activities, especially if people don’t pay attention to it,”said Rep. Ortega.
If the act does eventually get repealed, Bounds said it will be a sad day for her, and her colleagues.
“I think it would devastate a lot of therapists, it would be like a kick in the gut," said Bounds.
