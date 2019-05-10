Lawton family’s dog killed in drive-by shooting

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Lawton family's dog was killed in drive-by shooting.
It happened shortly before four o’clock Friday morning in a southwest Lawton neighborhood.
Tiny was in her kennel when the house was sprayed with bullets.
The owner of the home did not want to be identified on camera but she tells 7News that something of this nature is not typical.
“Especially in this type of neighborhood with all the cameras I wouldn’t expect them to do it but I guess they were brave enough. Whoever was shooting didn’t care anything about my family,” said the homeowner.
