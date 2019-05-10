Lawton High Drama Club holds Spring Festival

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Lawton High School’s drama club held it’s Spring Festival Thursday.
The outdoor event was held outside the school and it was open to everyone who wanted to come out to the end of school year celebration.
Charlie Oligher, the drama club’s vice president, says this is a good way for everyone to have fun before summer begins.
“It is so important to do this because we can get so many people from organizations to come together and just have fun and get ready for summer," says Oligher.
Their event included games, live performances and food.
