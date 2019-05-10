LPD honors correctional officers for National Correctional Officers Week

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Across the nation, correctional officers are being recognized as part of National Correctional Officers week.
Locally, Lawton police are extending their thanks to those who watch over, feed and take care of inmates after officers bring them in.
“We want to honor them, recognize them because people see police officers all the time, they see us out and about all the time, but they don’t know what happens after the fact. They don’t understand that there are people behind the scenes that do the things that we don’t get to do," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department.
The first full week of May was designated as National Correctional Officers week in 1984 by former President Ronald Reagan.
