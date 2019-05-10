LPS Transitional program students show off talents

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Students with the Lawton Public Schools Transitional program got a chance Thursday night to show off their skills and talents at their annual talent show.
About 43 young men and women performed routines from vocal and dance numbers, to monologues, instrumental solos and more.
Organizers say it’s a chance for the students to show others there’s a whole lot more to them than their disability, they really can do anything with a little hard work and determination.
“Just to see them and see them realize ‘I’ve done this, I can do this, you don’t have to see I’m different now!’ I’m so proud of them, I’m so proud," said Shirley Williams with the LPS Transitional Program.
The Lawton Public Schools Transitional program is designed to teach young adults ages 18-22 life skills after high school.
Students must earn all their academic credits before they can be accepted into the program.
