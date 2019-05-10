MacArthur High hosts their annual Spring concert

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - MacArthur High School band hosted its annual Spring Concert in their auditorium this evening.
Each year, this concert gives the musicians a chance to show off what they learned in a venue outside of football and basketball games.
The students played a variety of music, featuring songs from movies, marching band songs as well as some dramatic pieces.
MacArthur’s band director said the wide range of songs gives different instruments time to shine, and for students to expand their range and ability.
“People are familiar with the marching band, they are very visible during the fall. But our concert bands largely go unnoticed. The most exciting part is seeing the development from the time we start working until we end it, and how excited the kids are when it all comes together," says Larry Hatch, the MacArthur Band Director.
On top of the MacArthur students, the concert also featured a septet.
That group consisted of Cameron students, as well as LPS and Cache faculty.
