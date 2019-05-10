Miracle League gives kids with disabilities chance to play baseball

LAWTON,OK (TNN) - Children from the area with disabilities got the chance to take part in a baseball game at a field in Lawton Thursday.
It was the first game for the local Miracle League on a rubberized turf diamond in Elmer Thomas Park designed for children with wheelchairs and crutches in mind.
Kids from Elgin, Grandfield and Walters all took part.
This was all put together by a physical therapist who says she was looking for a way to let the kids do physical activity when they normally don’t get to.
“I work with children in the school system who need physical therapy, and what I found was they are more limited in activities they can participate in," said Aimee Carter, physical therapist. “The students I work with are more limited. By having this field available to us, it gives them another opportunity to be like a regular kid and do things that their class mates are able to do."
She says those kids who had never played baseball before were partnered with kids who knew the ins and outs of the game to teach them.
