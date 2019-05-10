WFPD: Stabbing on Iowa Park Rd. sends suspect to ER

WICHITA FALLS, TX (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating following a stabbing on Friday afternoon.
A little after noon, first responders were called to an apartment complex on the 2600 block of Iowa Park Road for an assault with a weapon.
According to police, three men attempted to rob another man inside an apartment during a suspected drug deal.
The victim was able to fight the three suspects off with a knife. The victim stabbed one of the suspects during the struggle, according to officers.
That suspect was taken to the emergency room. We have crews on the scene. Stay with us as we work to learn more.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.