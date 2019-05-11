All things pets offered at Paws for a Cause

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - Cats, dogs, and their owners stopped by the 7th annual Paws for a Cause event on Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum.
Event-goers were able to visit with area veterinarians, pet stores, groomers and other pet-related vendors and take advantage of their special offers.
All of the southwest Oklahoma organizations come together for the purpose of helping pets in our area.
The event was hosted by Magic 95, and the president said they love putting this on every year because it is a one-stop shop for all things pets!
“We just like dogs. We like animals," said Chuck Morgan, president of Magic 95. "We have a lot of vets and groomers that advertise with us. It just seems to work out perfectly and bring everyone together one day a year.”
There were several contests owners and their pets could enter at the event, like, best dressed pet, most unusual pet, and a pet/owner look-a-like contest.
