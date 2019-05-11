Big crowds attend day two of 2019 Arts for All Festival

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The 2019 Arts for All festival saw big crowds on Saturday at the annual event.
For over 45 years, the Arts for All Festival has brought the community together to enjoy art, entertainment, and all kinds of food!
The art comes in many forms, whether it be jewelry, paintings, or photography.
Although the event is free, it also acts a fundraiser. The money raised from this weekend’s event will go to six different member groups that Arts for All supports.
“It’s designed to be a gift for the community, but it’s also a fundraiser for the arts in Lawton," said Bobbi Matchette, executive director of Arts for All, Inc. "It literally keeps the arts and culture alive in Lawton.”
The 45th annual Arts for All Festival will continue on for one more day. Sunday’s event hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will be held at Shepler Park in Lawton off Gore between 4th and 5th.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.