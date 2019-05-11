Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry plants vegetables in garden

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -A non profit organization’s community garden is now full of vegetables all thanks from a ton of donations.
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry got out to plant various vegetables from corn, cabbage, peppers, tomatoes, strawberries and more.
This helps allow Hungry Hearts to continue to feed and provide for those in need on a weekly basis.
Founder, Adriene Davis said their garden is currently full of vegetables. She said it is nice to continue to give back to Lawton.
“We’re retired military, my husband retired from the military here, so for me this is home. We’ve been here for well over 10 years and to be able to feel like I’m a part of Lawton and that Hungry Hearts is able to give back in such a meaningful and healthy and helpful way, it really really means a lot," said Davis.
She said they will need volunteers to help upkeep the garden throughout the week. Anyone interested can contact them on Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry’s Facebook page.
