Shred It Event protects against identity theft

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -A lot of people are now no longer holding on to confidential documents after Saturday’s event.
The Lawton Farmers Market hosted a free Shred It Event sponsored by Oklahoma AARP.
By shredding documents with confidential information, such as bank statements, tax forms, medical bills, or anything with identifiable personal information helps keep a person’s identity safe.
Mashell Sourjohn with AARP said this event is a way to prevent scams. She said they hold this event annually and change locations.
“Well we picked Lawton because one, we have a lot of Veterans here and a lot of Veterans are often targets for scams, and we want to make sure their identity, or their precious documents are preserved and then also disposed of correctly," said Sourjohn.
For more information on what the latest scams are and how to avoid them you can go to AARP.org.
