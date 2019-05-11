45th annual Arts for All Festival kicks off in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Arts for All Festival is going on this weekend in downtown Lawton. Artists and those attending the festival at Shepler Park in Lawton off Gore between 4th and 5th street didn't let rain stop them from coming out on Friday.
At the show, there's something for everyone from an art area for kids to a wine garden with Oklahoma wine. Artists are selling paintings, photography, woodworking, and jewelry.
Kris Gill, the chairman of the artists, said this is a great opportunity to be able to learn about art. She said there is something special about getting it here.
"When you get a piece of artwork that comes from a festival where you meet the artist, that memory comes to you every time you look at it versus just buying it at a store. It's meaningful, and that's how you pick out artwork here."
There are also live art performances on two stages located on 4th and 5th Street on Gore. The festival starts back up tomorrow morning at 10 and goes until eight. And on Sunday from 11 to five.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.