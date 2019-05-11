Water supply to Rocky and Sentinel cut off

WASHITA COUNTY, OK (TNN) - Washita County Emergency Management sent out a press release on Saturday stating the water supply to Rocky and Sentinel has been cut off.
Severe flooding in Beckham County caused two, eight inch water lines to break in Beckham County Rural Water District 1.
The fire station in both Rocky and Sentinel will have potable and non-potable water available. Residents will need to bring containers to be filled from the tanks. Citizens who are unable to come to either location for water can notify their local city government.
Beckham County Rural Water is working on a temporary repair to provide water until a permanent fix can be made.
