Driver cited for reckless driving in four-vehicle accident

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A driver was cited for reckless driving following an accident in Lawton Friday evening that involved four vehicles.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of NW 3rd St. and NW Ferris Ave.
According to a press release from the Lawton Police Department, the black Dodge Ram heading south on NW 3rd St. ran the stop sign. Police say, the driver began to rev the engine at a high rate of speed and lost control of the truck, hitting the grey Hyundai Sonata, which was in the parking lot of a business.
The impact caused the Sonata to run into both the grey Ford Expedition and the white Toyota Highlander that were parked in the same lot.
The drivers of the Ram and Sonata were both transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Police issued multiple citations to the drive of the Ram for reckless driving, driving under revocation and insurance required.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.