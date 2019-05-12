Lawton business wins international film festival award

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - A Lawton medical marijuana business is under construction, and under the lens, as the process is being documented for a television series.
The pilot season for Wolfe’s House of Weed is currently being filmed. The first episode is gaining some attention, as it won an award at an international film festival!
“Wolfe’s House of Weed was just a joke a few years ago and it just kept on going," said Rick Wolfe, owner of Nature’s Meds and Wolfe’s House of Weed. "But after the first episode, Dr. Jenkins edited it and sent it to me. Instead of putting it on YouTube, I sent it to some film festivals, and the Calcutta Film Festival has picked it up as a International Award Winning TV Series or a Pilot Program. So, we won for the month of April. Now it qualifies us to go in January for their red carpet gala to possibly be selected as number one for the year.”
Wolfe hired a production team made up of Cameron University students and a professor to film the pilot season of Wolfe’s House of Weed, a television program based on the development of his medical marijuana business, Nature’s Meds. The show follows Wolfe, his family, and staff, as they deal with construction, funding issues, and growing the medical marijuana.
“My favorite part has been helping people understand that medical marijuana isn’t a bad thing, or marijuana isn’t a bad thing. Medical marijuana has really good properties that can help a lot of people," said Justin Rose, director of photography for Wolfe’s House of Weed. "I think that’s what the show is about, to show people in Oklahoma and around the United States that marijuana can be used for good.”
Another production crew member, Bryan Araujo, said working on the TV program has strengthened his skills of writing and directing for future projects.
“A lot of it’s thanks to this project, because being in that professional atmosphere has taught me a lot of valuable things that you need to know as a professional in the field,” said Araujo.
So far, the first episode has received an award at a film festival in India, but the crew is hopeful for more recognition.
“I think it’s already taking off, cause we’ve already gotten into so many film festivals and awards, and we have a lot of television stations looking at us to show our television show," said Caitlin Anders, assistant producer for Wolfe’s House of Weed. "So, I hope it just takes off from there.”
Wolfe said he is currently in negotiations with a television station on the east coast to pick up his TV program. He and his crew are working on three more episodes, which they hope to have complete by the end May.
You are not able to watch the episode just yet, as they are still being submitted to film festivals. However, you can watch the promo for Wolfe’s House of Weed on YouTube.
