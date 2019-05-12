Lawton business wins international film festival award

“Wolfe’s House of Weed was just a joke a few years ago and it just kept on going," said Rick Wolfe, owner of Nature’s Meds and Wolfe’s House of Weed. "But after the first episode, Dr. Jenkins edited it and sent it to me. Instead of putting it on YouTube, I sent it to some film festivals, and the Calcutta Film Festival has picked it up as a International Award Winning TV Series or a Pilot Program. So, we won for the month of April. Now it qualifies us to go in January for their red carpet gala to possibly be selected as number one for the year.”