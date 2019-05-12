Lawton Public Library offers summer teen volunteer program

LAWTON, OK (TNN) -If you have teens that want to get involved with the community this summer, the Lawton Public Library is offering an opportunity.
High school students ages 14-18 can volunteer for the Summer at the Library program where kids are encouraged to read all summer.
Teen volunteers will help register kids, set up arts and craft projects, shelve books, and learn about everyday library tasks.
Youth Services Librarian, Tanya Organ said they usually reach their goal of getting 40-50 volunteers each summer.
“It is a great opportunity for them to be out in the community and then also learn job skills for their future once they’re out of high school, so we feel that it’s important to help develop those skills for them," said Organ.
An application can be found on their website. They are due back Wednesday May 15th.
