Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center honors mothers

MEDICINE PARK, OK (TNN) -Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center honored mothers Sunday.
Moms were able to enjoy the aquarium at a discounted price with the first 25 through the door receiving a flower and candy.
A card making table was even available for the kids to have some fun with. Employee, Melissa King said they work hard to make sure families have a nice experience.
“The aquarium believes in definitely having some family fun and having a lot of things to do for families and the children, and we like to bless everybody that comes here and make sure they have a great time," said King.
Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center is open seven days a week from 10-5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.