Mother’s Day fish fry fundraises for cystic fibrosis research

ELGIN, OK (TNN) - The Elgin Masonic Lodge celebrated Mothers Day in a unique way... by hosting a fish fry!
The community and their moms gathered for fish, hush puppies, and other sweet treats from their bake sale.
The event also acted as a fundraiser in support of cystic fibrosis research.
The Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star has made it their state wide goal of raising $30,000 this year. Elgin’s goal is to raise $2,000 of that.
“All of the funds raised today will go to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation earmarked for Cystic Fibrosis research, just so we can support my little friend here,” said Jerry Armstrong, Worshipful Master for Pilot Lodge #367.
“It feels really good cause it makes me feel happy because I might be finally getting a cure for CF," said Alyssa Dixon.
Members of the community also donated door prizes for the event, but just for the moms!
