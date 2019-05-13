Developments underway in Long Range Precision Fires on Fort Sill

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - The Army is focusing on the future and preparing to win every fight through six modernization priorities. Dubbed “The King of Battle," the Long Range Precision Fires cross functional team is the number one priority and its housed on Fort Sill.
“The aerial systems our future adversaries will put against us, whether its drones, missiles, or cruise missiles will present a challenge to us that we haven’t seen in quite some time," said Secretary of the Army, Dr. Mark Esper.
Their main goal is to develop long-range capabilities to destroy the enemy from hundreds of miles away. Colonel John Rafferty is the director of the cross functional team and says the Army is in an era of power competition. He says investing in winning is vital.
“We don’t want a fair fight in the future," he said. “We want to make sure we have over match and that starts with field artillery systems.”
Long Range Precision Fires is working on several weapon systems to improve the range of field artillery.
“What we want to do is develop long range systems that will help to destroy aspects of components of this system that will open up windows of opportunity for joint forces to exploit," said Colonel Rafferty.
These developments and upgrades are underway and won’t be complete for several more years.
“It’s a very exciting time," he said. 2023 is obviously a huge year for us. So it’s a race, it’s exciting and ultimately it will be very rewarding.”
Colonel Rafferty says developing these systems will deter the enemy and provide a peaceful future.
“Like the Chief of Staff of the Army says, we can afford peace," he said. "And although what we’re doing is expensive, it’s an investment in future readiness and a peaceful future.”
Though these systems roll out in 2023, Colonel Rafferty says testing on the field artillery will begin as early as this summer.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.