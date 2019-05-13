First Alert 7 Forecast: quiet weather for a few days then storm chances return

Increasing clouds on Friday ahead of our next storm system. Scattered storms are possible Friday evening into Friday night, possibly lasting into Saturday morning. Storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. There is a low tornado risk. Highs in the mid 80s. Storms may last into Saturday morning and we could see a few more pop up late in the day, also with a severe risk. Flooding will also become a concern, due to recent rainfall. Highs on Saturday in the low 80s. Sunday looks nice and dry with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.