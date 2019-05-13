First Alert 7 Forecast: quiet weather for a few days then storm chances return

LAWTON, OK (TNN) - We’ll enjoy quiet and sunny weather for a few days before our next storm chances arrive.
A quiet and mild evening is in store as temperatures fall back into the upper 60s by 9PM and mid 50s by morning. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and a south breeze. Highs in the low 80s. Rinse and repeat for Wednesday and Thursday but it will be a bit warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the low 60s.
Increasing clouds on Friday ahead of our next storm system. Scattered storms are possible Friday evening into Friday night, possibly lasting into Saturday morning. Storms may be severe with large hail and damaging winds. There is a low tornado risk. Highs in the mid 80s. Storms may last into Saturday morning and we could see a few more pop up late in the day, also with a severe risk. Flooding will also become a concern, due to recent rainfall. Highs on Saturday in the low 80s. Sunday looks nice and dry with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s.
We may see additional storm chances arrive from early to mid next week. Highs will stay well into the 80s.
~ Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
